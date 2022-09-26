TDOT begins construction of a new airport interchange at I-40 and Donelson Pike

(Mike Osborne) — Expect the construction mess at Nashville International Airport to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

A series of renovations and expansion projects at BNA have been ongoing since 2017.

Now, word that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has broken ground on a five year initiative to rebuild the I-40 - Donelson Pike interchange at the airport.

TDOT will actually move a portion of Donelson Pike during a construction slated for completion in 2027.

State and county planners promise it will be easier to get into and around the airport once the new interchange is complete.

In the meantime, plan on delays when trying to drop off or pick up at BNA.