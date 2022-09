(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need to acknowledge a sovereign God and seek forgiveness.

The governor is again this year declaring an official state day of prayer, humility and fasting.

The proclamation signed by Lee this past week sets the observance for this coming Friday, Sep. 30.

he governor is urging Tennesseans to join him to “humble ourselves and to seek God’s Guidance for the days ahead;”