Music City to add John Prine, Patsy Cline, Paul Kwami and Ed Hardy to its Walk of Fame

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville has announced plans to add four more stars to its Walk of Fame early next month.

The latest honorees will include singer-songwriter John Prine, Country great Patsy Cline, longtime director of the Jubilee Singers Dr. Paul Kwami, and music industry executive Ed Hardy.

When the four are honored Oct. 10, Music City’s Walk of Fame will pay tribute to a total of 97 stars.

Brenda Lee, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and CeCe Winans will host the ceremony.