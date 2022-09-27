© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Music City to add John Prine, Patsy Cline, Paul Kwami and Ed Hardy to its Walk of Fame

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
220927 john prine from website.jpg
johnprine.com
/
John Prine will be one of four individuals memorialized on the Nashville Walk of Fame in October.

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville has announced plans to add four more stars to its Walk of Fame early next month.

The latest honorees will include singer-songwriter John Prine, Country great Patsy Cline, longtime director of the Jubilee Singers Dr. Paul Kwami, and music industry executive Ed Hardy.

When the four are honored Oct. 10, Music City’s Walk of Fame will pay tribute to a total of 97 stars.

Brenda Lee, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and CeCe Winans will host the ceremony.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne