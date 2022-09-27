Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian.
The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
To prepare for the anticipated need in Florida in the coming weeks, Tennessee Red Cross is offering what it calls “Fast Track Shelter Training.” A list of training dates, locations and times are listed below.
Nashville Area Chapter - 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 9:00 a.m. CST
Saturday, Oct. 1: 2:00 p.m. CST
Northeast Tennessee Chapter – 660 Eastern Star Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663
Thursday, Sept. 29: 10:00 a.m. EST
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:30 p.m. EST
Tennessee River Chapter – 1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37403
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 5:00 p.m. CST
Heart of Tennessee Chapter – 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Thursday, Sept. 29: 9:00 a.m. CST
Thursday, Sept. 29: 2:00 p.m. CST
Saturday, Oct. 1: 9:00 a.m. CST
Southeast Tennessee Chapter – 4115 S. Access Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37406
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 12:30 p.m. EST
Saturday, Oct. 1: 10:00 a.m. EST
Mid-South Chapter – 1399 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:30 p.m. CST
East Tennessee Chapter – 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 3:00 p.m. EST
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:00 p.m. EST
Mid-West Tennessee Chapter – Jackson State Community College, 2046 N. Parkway, Jackson, TN
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:00 p.m. CST
Mid-West Tennessee Chapter – Oakland Community Center, 4435 State Hwy. 69S, Paris, TN
Thursday, Sept. 29, 3:00 p.m. CST
For more information on these trainings, please visit the American Red Cross Tennessee Region Facebook page.