Conservative Christian charter school operator drops Tennessee appeals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The operator of charter schools linked to a conservative Michigan college has dropped its state appeals seeking to open three Tennessee schools, despite their rejections from local school boards.

The decision, at least for now, ends consideration of the charter schools that has unfolded in the wake of controversial comments about teachers by Hillsdale College's president.

In a letter Thursday, American Classical Education said it had sought a delay to the Oct. 5 meeting where the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission would decide whether to override the local school boards on the Rutherford, Madison and Montgomery proposed schools.

The request, made Sept. 26, was denied the next day by the commission.