Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
221003 pp mobile clinic ill.jpg
plannedparenthood.org
/
Artist rendering of a new, RV-based, mobile abortion clinic being introduced by an Illinois chapter of Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood officials have announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic, a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

The announcement Monday comes 100 days after the Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortions, allowing states to ban the procedure.

Illinois didn’t institute an abortion ban, but neighboring Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee did, along with several other states in the South and Midwest.

As a result, abortion procedures have increased dramatically at Planned Parenthood's clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
