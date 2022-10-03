© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
220502 Naomi and Wynonna Judd.jpg
countrymusichalloffame.org
/
Naomi and Wynonna Judd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death.

The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd's family filed their petition in August, arguing the police investigative files are exempt from public records law.

A Williamson County chancellor ruled against the family on Aug. 31. On Thursday, the high court sent the case back to Chancery Court. It said the chancellor should not have ruled on whether specific records are public or private without a full hearing.

