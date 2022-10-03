© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Untested rape kits plagued Memphis long before jogger case

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
221003 gov lee lab upgrades.jpg
@govbilllee
/

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Memphis' long-held problems with testing rape kits quickly have come under renewed scrutiny with Cleotha Henderson's arrest last month in the killing of Eliza Fletcher, a mother and kindergarten teacher who was abducted while jogging.

Authorities say a rape kit submitted in September 2021 for the sexual assault of a different woman sat untested for nearly a year. It wasn't until Sept. 5 — three days after Fletcher's abduction — that DNA from the 2021 assault matched Henderson's in a national database.

That revelation has sparked outrage and left many wondering whether Fletcher's killing could have been prevented.

It has also shown a spotlight on continued testing delays following revelations in 2013 that Memphis Police had more than 12,000 untested rape case DNA samples in storage.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne