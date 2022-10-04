Gaylord Opryland settles federal hiring discrimination complaint

(Mike Osborne) — Gaylord Opryland will pay well over half-a-million dollars and make changes to its hiring practices to settle federal labor discrimination allegations.

In a press statement , the U.S. Department of Labor says Opryland will pay more than $630,000 in back wages to resolve allegations it “discriminated against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period.”

It will also hire 49 failed applicants as positions come available.

The settlement does not require Opryland to admit or deny the allegations.