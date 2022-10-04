© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Gaylord Opryland settles federal hiring discrimination complaint

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT
221004 opryland logo.jpg
marriott.com
/

(Mike Osborne) — Gaylord Opryland will pay well over half-a-million dollars and make changes to its hiring practices to settle federal labor discrimination allegations.

In a press statement, the U.S. Department of Labor says Opryland will pay more than $630,000 in back wages to resolve allegations it “discriminated against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period.”

It will also hire 49 failed applicants as positions come available.

The settlement does not require Opryland to admit or deny the allegations.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne