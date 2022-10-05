© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
221005 any ogles campaign pic.jpg
andyogles.com
/
Candidate Andy Ogles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville.

Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District. He quickly set a bombastic tone in his victory speech, declaring that “we’re at war” in the fight “to get back to honoring God and country.”

But in the weeks following, Ogles has shied away from public events and posted sparingly to social media.

Most recently, Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell accused Ogles of refusing invitations to seven debates and forums.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne