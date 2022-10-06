Abortion protesters indicted on federal charges for blocking Mt. Juliet clinic

(Mike Osborne) — Pro-life protesters who blocked access to a Mt. Juliet abortion clinic last year face criminal charges that could result in prison terms of up to 11 years.

U.S. Attorney for Middle Tennessee Mark Wildasin announced indictments in the case Wednesday. Eleven individuals from Tennessee and six other states are facing charges under the federal Freedom to Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Prosecutors say the protesters used Facebook to plan and carry out a blockade of the carafem women's center in Mt. Juliet in Feb. 2021.

Federal charging documents indicate clinic staff and patients were kept from entering the clinic, verbally harassed and in some cases physically assaulted during the protest.