Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach
(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida.
Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
The Associated Press reported this week that Briggs disappeared after family members told authorities he’d made concerning statements.
Now, the Okaloosa County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office says Briggs' car was located Tuesday on Okaloosa Island. In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office says Briggs was last seen walking away on the beach.