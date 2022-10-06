© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 6, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
221006 HARVYE BRIGGS POSTER.jpg
OCSO
/

(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida.

Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.

The Associated Press reported this week that Briggs disappeared after family members told authorities he’d made concerning statements.

Now, the Okaloosa County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office says Briggs' car was located Tuesday on Okaloosa Island. In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office says Briggs was last seen walking away on the beach.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne