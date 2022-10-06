© 2022 WMOT
Nashville passenger tries to board BNA flight with a gun twice on same day

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — A passenger looking to board a flight at Nashville International Airport this week tried to clear security carrying a handgun twice within 30 minutes.

Federal authorities say that on Monday security screeners discovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in a passenger’s carryon luggage. Airport police took the man away for questioning.

Thirty minutes later the same passenger was caught by security trying to carry the same handgun on to a flight.

So far this year, federal authorities say security at BNA has intercepted a total of 157 firearms in carryon luggage.

Guns can be carried on flights, but must be declared to the airline, unloaded and placed in checked luggage.

