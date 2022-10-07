© 2022 WMOT
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in West Tennessee, 2 children die

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is active. No further information was immediately released.

