Advantage in Greater Nashville housing market rapidly tilting toward buyers

(Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee’s housing market continued to tilt toward buyers in last month after being a strong seller’s market for much of the past two years.

The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Assoc. says there were nearly 10,000 homes on the market across the mid-state during September. Compare that to April when less than half that number of homes were listed for sale.

The average closing price for a single-family home stood at $475,000 in September, a drop of $23,000 since May.

Closings were about average for the month of September, with just under 3,500 homes sold area wide.

By the end of September, the average time it takes to sell a mid-state home had increased by more than a week from a low of 24 days recorded in June.