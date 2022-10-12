One of Middle Tennessee's largest employers announces leadership changes

(Mike Osborne) — One of Music City’s most prominent companies has announced leadership changes.

Ryman Hospitality’s Colin Reed is leaving his post as CEO after 21 years. Reed will transition to Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

Former Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark Fioravanti has been named Ryman’s new CEO.

Ryman Hospitality is the parent company for Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry, Gaylord Hotels, WSM Radio, and Circle TV.

Under Colin Reed’s leadership, Ryman has grown to be a $4 billion company, but there have been setbacks. An attempt to open an Opry themed venue in New York City’s Times Square quickly folded in 2018.