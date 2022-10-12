Tennessee law enforcement encouraged to apply for $100M crime grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is encouraging law enforcement agencies to apply for a piece of a $100 million violent crime reduction grant.

Lee said Tuesday the grants will be used to “strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee.”

The Republican is currently running for a second term against Democratic opponent Jason Martin.

The GOP-dominant Legislature approved allocating $100 million as part of the 2022-23 spending plan. Law enforcement agencies will be allowed to apply for grant funding through January.

Additionally, Lee signed off on spending $30 million on recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers.