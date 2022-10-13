Vanderbilt research: Finger blood oximeters don't work well on patients with dark skin
(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt researchers this week released a new study that reveals a serious health concern for people of color.
The study suggests blood oxygen measuring devices nurses clamp on the end of a patient's finger don’t work well on patients with dark skin tones.
The device is called a pulse oximeter. If it doesn’t give an accurate reading it can result in a person’s high or low blood oxygen saturation levels going untreated.
VUMC researchers said black patients are twice to three times more likely to suffer a serious health emergency as a result.
Vanderbilt is urging that finger oximeters be redesigned.