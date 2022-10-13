© 2022 WMOT
Vanderbilt research: Finger blood oximeters don't work well on patients with dark skin

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt researchers this week released a new study that reveals a serious health concern for people of color.

The study suggests blood oxygen measuring devices nurses clamp on the end of a patient's finger don’t work well on patients with dark skin tones.

The device is called a pulse oximeter. If it doesn’t give an accurate reading it can result in a person’s high or low blood oxygen saturation levels going untreated.

VUMC researchers said black patients are twice to three times more likely to suffer a serious health emergency as a result.

Vanderbilt is urging that finger oximeters be redesigned.

