As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won't debate Martin

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 17, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT
221017 lee and martin photos.jpg
Republican Gov. Bill Lee (left) and Democratic gubernatorial challenger Dr. Jason Martin.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin.

The Republican told reporters last week that he's focused on being governor. It's a response he's repeated when pressed about the gubernatorial race.

Lee’s avoidance of sharing a stage with a Democratic opponent where they could both face potentially tough questions is similar to the growing trend of candidates across Tennessee and the U.S. sidestepping such events.

Martin has said Lee’s refusal to debate is “a reflection on his lack of leadership as governor.”

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
