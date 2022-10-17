© 2022 WMOT
News

Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley join the Country Hall of Fame

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and bluegrass performer-turned-country star Keith Whitley were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Lewis, the 87-year-old singer and pianist nicknamed “The Killer,” was unable to attend the ceremony in person in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday due to health reasons. But his friends Hank Williams Jr. and fellow Hall of Famer Kris Kristofferson accepted the honor on his behalf.

Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, accepted his medallion during a ceremony that featured performances by Garth Brooks, Mickey Guyton, Chris Isaak, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Alabama.

Music executive Joe Galante was also inducted this year.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT
