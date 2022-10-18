© 2022 WMOT
Authorities: 1 dead in small plane crash on Brentwood road

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one person died in the crash of a small plane on a road in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine plane that crashed in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. Brentwood police didn't indicate whether the person who died was on the plane.

Police say the two-lane road in the community just south of Nashville was closed afterward.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

