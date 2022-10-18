© 2022 WMOT
Democrat leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
Tenn. 5th Congressional District candidates Andy Ogles (Left) and Heidi Campbell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee.

Her opponent, Republican Andy Ogles, has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville district that the GOP redrew to flip a Democratic seat.

Campbell raised $533,000 and spent $183,500 from mid-July through September. Ogles raised $242,400 and spent $126,500 in the same period, with $73,200 of that spending occurring up until the Aug. 8 primary election.

The strategy appears to indicate Ogles thinks that GOP-led redistricting provided enough cushion for a Republican win in the 5th Congressional District.

Campbell is hoping that Republicans are overestimating their odds after national issues surfaced, including the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
