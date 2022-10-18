Democrat leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee.

Her opponent, Republican Andy Ogles, has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville district that the GOP redrew to flip a Democratic seat.

Campbell raised $533,000 and spent $183,500 from mid-July through September. Ogles raised $242,400 and spent $126,500 in the same period, with $73,200 of that spending occurring up until the Aug. 8 primary election.

The strategy appears to indicate Ogles thinks that GOP-led redistricting provided enough cushion for a Republican win in the 5th Congressional District.

Campbell is hoping that Republicans are overestimating their odds after national issues surfaced, including the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.