News

Gallatin based Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
200903_dollar_general_logo.jpg
dollar general
/

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects. The company was also cited for fire hazards.

OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
