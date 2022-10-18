© 2022 WMOT
Kanye West to buy Nashville based conservative social media platform Parler

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 18, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
(AP/WMOT) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has offered to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler.

West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

The potential purchase of Parler would give Ye control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.

Parler moved its headquarters from Nevada to Nashville one year ago this month. CEO George Farmer said in a press statement at the time that Parler chose Tennessee because the state "shares Parler’s vision of individual liberty and free expression."

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
