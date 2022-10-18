© 2022 WMOT
News

Titans, Nashville set final piece of deal for new stadium

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT
221018 titans flag.jpg
tennesseetitans.com
/

BC-FBN--Titans-New Stadium, 1st Ld-Writethru

Oct 17, 2022 4:40 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have lined up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium that will put the franchise in position to host a Super Bowl.

The Titans hope to open the new stadium in time for the 2026 season.

The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Monday the agreement providing $760 million in bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority. The deal moves future maintenance costs to the Titans rather than Nashville taxpayers.

The Titans are getting what is considered to be the largest public commitment of $1.2 billion in public funding for an NFL stadium.

The Metro Nashville City Council still must approve the package.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
