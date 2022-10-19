© 2022 WMOT
Early voting underway in Tennessee general election

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early voting has begun in Tennessee for the November midterm general election.

The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day started Wednesday and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Thursday, Nov. 3.

The ballot features Republican Gov. Bill Lee's reelection bid against Democrat Jason Martin, four constitutional amendments, U.S. House contests and state legislative races.

Additionally, Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail is Nov. 1. Those ballots must be returned by mail in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election has passed.

For more info, go to GoVoteTN.gov.

