COVID-19 infections dropped statewide last week, but rose sharply in Metro Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continued to improve this past week.

State health officials reported Wednesday that the total number of new infections reported statewide fell below 3,000 this past week. New case counts have now fallen seven weeks in a row.

Virus related fatalities and hospitalizations also fell during the week that ended last Saturday.

Less encouraging, Metro Nashville’s new infection count rose this past week for the first time in more than a month. Metro new case counts jumped 25 percent to 308 confirmed infections countywide over a seven-day period.