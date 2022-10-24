© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans are vowing they'll push to enact some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States.

The promises were made at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest.

The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center stating that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals. Another staffer was shown saying anyone with a religious objection should quit.

Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting the most anti-LGBTQ legislation. That trend shows no signs of stopping due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos.

