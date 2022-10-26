© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

On average, TSA screeners intercepting 4 guns per week at Nashville International Airport

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
221006 tsa glock 9.jpg

(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville International Airport marked a disturbing new record this week.

The federal Transportation Security Administration said its screeners intercepted two passengers with loaded guns in their carryon luggage on Tuesday.

A total of eight firearms have been intercepted at the airport in the last week alone.

The agency said that makes 170 firearms seized by screeners at BNA so far this year - a new all-time high.

TSA spokesman Steve Wood said that since Tennessee loosened its gun laws last year, the agency has “seen a significant increase in the number of firearms brought to Tennessee security checkpoints.”

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne