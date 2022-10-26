On average, TSA screeners intercepting 4 guns per week at Nashville International Airport

(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville International Airport marked a disturbing new record this week.

The federal Transportation Security Administration said its screeners intercepted two passengers with loaded guns in their carryon luggage on Tuesday.

A total of eight firearms have been intercepted at the airport in the last week alone.

The agency said that makes 170 firearms seized by screeners at BNA so far this year - a new all-time high.

TSA spokesman Steve Wood said that since Tennessee loosened its gun laws last year, the agency has “seen a significant increase in the number of firearms brought to Tennessee security checkpoints.”

