Students to receive new coats in 2 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats.

According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee’s initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state. Scott and Morgan counties are currently federally designated as distressed.

Coats were distributed to Huntsville Elementary and Oneida Elementary schools on Tuesday.

More coats will be distributed later this month to other schools.