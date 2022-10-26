© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Students to receive new coats in 2 Tennessee counties

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
221026 operation warm logo.jpg
operationwarm.org

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats.

According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee’s initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state. Scott and Morgan counties are currently federally designated as distressed.

Coats were distributed to Huntsville Elementary and Oneida Elementary schools on Tuesday.

More coats will be distributed later this month to other schools.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne