Titans release renderings of proposed new Nashville domed stadium

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday.

The renderings show the stadium with porches and outdoor terraces providing views of Nashville, a circular translucent roof and a variety of areas for fans. An architect has not yet been hired.

The new stadium would cost $1.2 billion in public funding and is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL stadium to date.

The release follows last week's announcement of a deal for $760 million in local financing that still must be approved by the Nashville council and sports authority.

