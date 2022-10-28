© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee man who dragged officer into Jan. 6 mob gets 7 years in prison

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
210903 fbi pics albuquerque cosper head.jpg
FBI.gov
/
Photos of Albuquerque Cosper Head the FBI says were captured during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

(Associated Press) — A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on Thursday to seven years and six months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Head pleaded guilty to assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6, 2021.

Head wrapped his arms around Fanone’s neck and dragged him into the crowd attacking police guarding a tunnel entrance. Other rioters beat Fanone and used a stun gun on him before he lost consciousness.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne