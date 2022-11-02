© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

22 months on, Nashville man arrested for participating in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
221102 fbi bartow photos.jpg
FBI
/
Surveillance and social media images compiled by the FBI showing Travis and Katelyn Bartow inside and outside the U.S. Capitol Buidling Jan. 6, 2021.

(Mike Osborne) — Federal authorities say a Nashville man was arrested last week in connection with last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Thirty-one-year-old Travis Bartow was taken into custody this past week on four charges, including entering a restricted federal building and disorderly conduct.

An FBI affidavit asserts federal agents identified Travis Bartow from social media posts and Capitol surveillance photos as having entered the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, in the company of his sister Katelyn Bartow.

The Albany, New York, Times-Union newspaper reported last week that Katelyn Bartow has already pleaded guilty to the same set of charges.

Including Travis Bartow, 27 Tennesseans have been arrested so far in connection with the capitol riot. To date, 13 have been sentenced.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne