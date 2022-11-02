22 months on, Nashville man arrested for participating in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot

(Mike Osborne) — Federal authorities say a Nashville man was arrested last week in connection with last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Thirty-one-year-old Travis Bartow was taken into custody this past week on four charges , including entering a restricted federal building and disorderly conduct.

An FBI affidavit asserts federal agents identified Travis Bartow from social media posts and Capitol surveillance photos as having entered the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, in the company of his sister Katelyn Bartow.

The Albany, New York, Times-Union newspaper reported last week that Katelyn Bartow has already pleaded guilty to the same set of charges.

Including Travis Bartow, 27 Tennesseans have been arrested so far in connection with the capitol riot. To date, 13 have been sentenced.