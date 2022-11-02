© 2022 WMOT
News

Officials say 200-plus Nashville voters cast ballots in wrong races

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials have confirmed more than 200 votes have been cast in the wrong races in Nashville since early voting began in Tennessee.

Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts said Wednesday that his office reviewed voter data throughout the night after The Associated Press first alerted officials Tuesday that voters were receiving conflicting information on what race they could vote in.

That review determined that 190 voters cast ballots in a wrong congressional race, 16 cast votes in a wrong state Senate race and six cast votes in a wrong state House race.

Roberts remained confident voters would receive the correct ballots for the last remaining two days of early voting in Tennessee.

