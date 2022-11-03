© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nashville US House candidate's husband has stage 4 cancer

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 3, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
221103 heidi campbell and family.jpg
@campbell4tn
/
Nashville US House candidate Heidi Campbell and family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.

Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week.

Heidi Campbell said her husband was set to undergo surgery on Wednesday. She asked for prayers, positive energy and healing thoughts for their family.

They have two children.

Campbell is facing Republican Andy Ogles for the 5th Congressional District, which covers Nashville-Davidson County and five other counties.

The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election ends Thursday.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne