© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee COVID-19 infections rising again after falling much of September and October

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
200305_covid-19_image_cdc.jpg
cdc.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection counts have risen two weeks running after falling for much of September and October.

New case counts jumped 31 percent to just under 7200 cases statewide during the week that ended last Saturday. Reported new infections also rose last week in Metro Nashville, increasing roughly 23 percent over seven days.

State health officials report new case counts rose last week in six of the seven counties in the Greater Nashville Area.

Tennessee marked another grim pandemic milestone in October, pushing past 28,000 virus related fatalities since the health crisis began. Roughly 1,800 of those deaths have been Nashville residents.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne