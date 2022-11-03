Tennessee COVID-19 infections rising again after falling much of September and October

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection counts have risen two weeks running after falling for much of September and October.

New case counts jumped 31 percent to just under 7200 cases statewide during the week that ended last Saturday. Reported new infections also rose last week in Metro Nashville, increasing roughly 23 percent over seven days.

State health officials report new case counts rose last week in six of the seven counties in the Greater Nashville Area.

Tennessee marked another grim pandemic milestone in October, pushing past 28,000 virus related fatalities since the health crisis began. Roughly 1,800 of those deaths have been Nashville residents.