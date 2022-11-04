Man who fled Mt. Juliet traffic stop with officer in car fatally shot

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who fled a traffic stop with an officer in the vehicle and refused to stop has been fatally shot.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened after Mt. Juliet officers stopped a vehicle late Wednesday and asked the passenger to exit the vehicle.

The bureau says that instead of exiting, 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen moved to the driver's seat and drove away with the officer inside the vehicle.

Officials say the officer attempted to use a taser, but Allen continued to ignore commands to stop, prompting the officer to fatally shoot him. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.