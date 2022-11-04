© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Man who fled Mt. Juliet traffic stop with officer in car fatally shot

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
221104 tbi news alert art.jpg
tn.gov/tbi
/

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who fled a traffic stop with an officer in the vehicle and refused to stop has been fatally shot.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened after Mt. Juliet officers stopped a vehicle late Wednesday and asked the passenger to exit the vehicle.

The bureau says that instead of exiting, 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen moved to the driver's seat and drove away with the officer inside the vehicle.

Officials say the officer attempted to use a taser, but Allen continued to ignore commands to stop, prompting the officer to fatally shoot him. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne