Tennessee governor distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 4, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is distancing himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution.

Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment posted a message they said came from the Republican governor.

The statement had Lee warning that if the amendment fails “hard-working Tennesseans will be FORCED to fall in line, pay union dues, and join organizations that give payouts to political cronies.”

Lee told The Associated Press on Thursday that he didn't make that tweet.

The Vote Yes on 1 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

