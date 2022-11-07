© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 7, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST
160301_i_voted_sticker.jpg
tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day.

The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated.

The decision comes as election officials have scrambled for days to correct Davidson County’s voting system after 438 Tennesseans voted in the incorrect races.

Under the tentative agreement, which a judge signed off on Friday night, voters may be able to enter a provisional ballot on Election Day if they submitted an incorrect ballot during the early voting period.

Here's the plan as described by Metro Nashville election officials:

The following procedures will be in place on Election Day, November 8, 2022 to ensure voters receive the correct ballot choices.

If you voted early:

  • And you think you were given an incorrect ballot due to a district misassignment, please review this list of voters
  • If you find your name, you may cast a provisional ballot on Election Day at the Davidson County Election Commission, 1417 Murfreesboro Pike
  • This provisional ballot will contain your corrected district(s) and will only be counted in the event an election contest is filed
  • You must cast this provisional ballot at our office, as it will NOT be available at your assigned Election Day polling location

If you have not voted:

  • Go to your assigned Election Day polling location, found at the Polling Place Finder
  • If your district(s) were correctly assigned, you will vote using the voting machines
  • If your district(s) were misassigned, you will vote on a paper ballot that will contain the correct ballot choices

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne