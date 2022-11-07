Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day.

The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated.

The decision comes as election officials have scrambled for days to correct Davidson County’s voting system after 438 Tennesseans voted in the incorrect races.

Under the tentative agreement, which a judge signed off on Friday night, voters may be able to enter a provisional ballot on Election Day if they submitted an incorrect ballot during the early voting period.

Here's the plan as described by Metro Nashville election officials:

The following procedures will be in place on Election Day, November 8, 2022 to ensure voters receive the correct ballot choices.

If you voted early:



And you think you were given an incorrect ballot due to a district misassignment, please review this list of voters

If you find your name, you may cast a provisional ballot on Election Day at the Davidson County Election Commission, 1417 Murfreesboro Pike

This provisional ballot will contain your corrected district(s) and will only be counted in the event an election contest is filed

You must cast this provisional ballot at our office, as it will NOT be available at your assigned Election Day polling location

If you have not voted: