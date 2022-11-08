Memphis man 14th Tennessean to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

(Mike Osborne) — A Memphis man arrested by federal authorities in February has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his participation in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Hernandez, who has ties to both Tennessee and Texas, has accepted a federal plea agreement to one count of Civil Disorder and one count of Assaulting, Resisting, Impeding a police officer.

Federal authorities assert that Hernandez participated in an assault on police officers guarding the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors during the riot. Court affidavits say Hernandez scuffled with officers to gain entry and struck an officer with a flagpole bearing an American flag that he carried that day.

Of the 27 Tennesseans arrested in connection with the riot, Hernadez is the 14th to plead guilty to federal charges.