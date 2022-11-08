© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Memphis man 14th Tennessean to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST
221108 mid tenn doj seal.jpg

(Mike Osborne) — A Memphis man arrested by federal authorities in February has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his participation in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Hernandez, who has ties to both Tennessee and Texas, has accepted a federal plea agreement to one count of Civil Disorder and one count of Assaulting, Resisting, Impeding a police officer.

Federal authorities assert that Hernandez participated in an assault on police officers guarding the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors during the riot. Court affidavits say Hernandez scuffled with officers to gain entry and struck an officer with a flagpole bearing an American flag that he carried that day.

Of the 27 Tennesseans arrested in connection with the riot, Hernadez is the 14th to plead guilty to federal charges.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne