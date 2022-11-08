© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nashville DA seeks death sentence commutation, Tennessee AG against

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST
221108 skrmetti and funk.jpg
Tenn. AG Jonathan Skrmetti (Left) and Nashville DA Glenn Funk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed.

Byron Black is seeking a ruling that he is intellectually disabled under a 2021 state law.
Nashville's district attorney has said Black is intellectually disabled and supported resentencing Black to life in prison.

But the attorney general's office is handling a Tuesday hearing before the state Court of Criminal Appeals, and it takes the opposite position. They argue Black's claim that he is intellectually disabled has already been rejected by the courts and he should not get a second chance.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne