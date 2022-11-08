© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Vanderbilt assistant coach sidelined over pro-Kanye post

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST
221108 vu coach dan jackson.jpg
vucommodores.com
/
Vanderbilt Football Assistant Coach Dan Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Lee released a statement Monday night that Vanderbilt has gotten several questions and concerns over Jackson’s comment on Facebook. She said an internal review began immediately with the issue now referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office.

Jackson apologized late last week and coached in a loss to South Carolina.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne