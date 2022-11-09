Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative Republican Andy Ogles has won a newly redrawn congressional district in left-leaning Nashville.
Ogles on Tuesday secured the seat after largely dodging questions on key policy issues that included whether he supported a national ban on abortion and if he supported exceptions to save the life of the mother.
Ogles took a low-key approach to the general election after emerging victorious from a crowded and bruising Republican primary.
Ogles avoided his Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell and gave interviews mostly to conservative media outlets.