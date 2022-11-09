© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST
170920_andy_ogles_campaign.jpg
andyogles.com
/
Presumptive Tennessee District 5 Congressional Rep. Andy Ogles and former president Donald Trump.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative Republican Andy Ogles has won a newly redrawn congressional district in left-leaning Nashville.

Ogles on Tuesday secured the seat after largely dodging questions on key policy issues that included whether he supported a national ban on abortion and if he supported exceptions to save the life of the mother.

Ogles took a low-key approach to the general election after emerging victorious from a crowded and bruising Republican primary.

Ogles avoided his Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell and gave interviews mostly to conservative media outlets.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne