Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans are poised to maintain their majority control inside Tennessee’s General Assembly.

All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally ran unopposed, while House Speaker Cameron Sexton went on to easily defeat his Democratic challenger on Tuesday. The two are expected to maintain their powerfully influential positions in the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.

It also means that Democrats will continue having a difficult time advancing their legislative proposals, particularly issues touching on abortion, gun control and cannabis legalization.