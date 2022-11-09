© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST
Tenn. Senate Speaker Randy McNally (Left) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans are poised to maintain their majority control inside Tennessee’s General Assembly.

All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally ran unopposed, while House Speaker Cameron Sexton went on to easily defeat his Democratic challenger on Tuesday. The two are expected to maintain their powerfully influential positions in the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.

It also means that Democrats will continue having a difficult time advancing their legislative proposals, particularly issues touching on abortion, gun control and cannabis legalization.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
