Nashville homes-for-sale inventory returned to pre-pandemic levels in October

(Mike Osborne) — The number of homes for sale in the Nashville area has finally returned to pre-pandemic levels more than two years after the health crisis began.

However, home sales and home values continued to lag thanks in large part to high interest rates.

The nine county Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association reports there were just over 10,000 homes on the market during October. Middle Tennessee hasn’t seen that kind of inventory since late 2019 and early 2020.

However, the number of homes sold in October continued to fall. Roughly 2800 homes sales closed last month, down approximately 18 percent from September.

Home values are down $20,000 from highs reached earlier this year.