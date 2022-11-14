Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Dolly Parton's charitable endeavors

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton made headlines over the weekend.

Parton on Saturday was named the newest Courage and Civility Award recipient by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos awarded Dolly $100 million dollars to use for any charitable purpose she chooses.

In announcing the award, Bezos offered special praise to Parton for her own charitable donations aiding children and literacy.

Dolly was on hand to receive the award promised that she would “do good things” with the money.