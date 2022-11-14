Nashville Police involved in two, fatal officer involved shootings on Saturday

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Police were involved in not one, but two deadly shootings over the weekend.

The first of those shootings took place in a Madison parking lot early Saturday morning. Metro Officers were called to a shooting scene around 2 a.m. on Maple Street. They discovered a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the ER.

As officers were investigating that shooting, they say a second man entered the crime scene, pulled a gun and opened fire on officers without warning or provocation. Officers returned fire and the as-yet unnamed man was killed. None of the officers involved were injured.

You can view body cam video of the incident here.

The second Metro Police involved shoot took place on River Road Pike around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police received calls from motorists saying a man was throwing things at passing cars. Body cam video shows officers arriving on the scene. The man immediately grew confrontational, yelling at officers and making little sense.

When officers prevented the man from walking away he drew an object out of a back pocket police describe as a knife. One officer attempted to tase the man, but he was unaffected and lunged at the officer who opened fire.

The man died at the scene. No officers were injured. You can see body cam video of the second incident here.

