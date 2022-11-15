© 2022 WMOT
Exit/In will close the end of November

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
Music City's iconic Exit/In will shut down at the end of the month.

Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb released a statement yesterday on social media saying the mid-town music venue will close at Thanksgiving.

Historic Exit/In has been part of the Nashville music scene for more than five decades.

However, the venue’s building was sold this past year to developers. A music community outcry at the time prompted the new owners to promise Exit/In would continue, but they haven’t explained exactly how.

Metro Council placed a historic overlay restriction on the property earlier this year, but it isn’t clear if that will prove helpful.

The Cobb’s concluded their message saying they’re not happy with the way Music City has developed in recent years, and thanked patrons for their support.

