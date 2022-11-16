Tennessee Senate GOP nominates McNally for new speaker term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Senate Republicans have nominated Speaker Randy McNally to serve another two-year term in the top leadership role in the chamber.

The Senate Republican Caucus voted Tuesday to keep McNally in the speaker position. The Senate speaker also serves as lieutenant governor in Tennessee. The speaker nomination still requires a full vote early next year in the Senate, where Republicans have a supermajority.

Senate Republicans also elected other lawmakers into leadership roles Tuesday. Among them, Jack Johnson of Franklin will remain majority leader, and Ken Yager of Kingston will stay in the caucus chairman