News

DOJ: Nashville children held hostage to force mothers into prostitution

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
220920 mid tenn doj seal.jpg
.justice.gov/usao-mdtn
/

(Mike Osborne) — Federal prosecutors this week unsealed indictments against three Nashville residents on charges that they’ve been trapping women in a sex-trafficking operation for more than a decade.

The Middle Tennessee U.S. Attorney on Thursday released a statement announcing charges against Antioch residents 42-year-old Karen Bailey, 50-year-old Chuck McGlother, and 61-year-old Charles Sumner.

Authorities say the trio lured dozens of vulnerable women with promises of free housing and childcare, then forced then into the sex trade by holding their children hostage.

All three are now in federal custody. If convicted on all counts, the trio could face sentences ranging up to life in prison.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
